Man sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 2014 triple murder in Wichita

A Sedgwick County judge on Wednesday ordered a Wichita man to spend life in prison with no parole eligibility for killing his girlfriend, her daughter and her future son-in-law more than eight years ago.

Vinh Van Nguyen, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder on Nov. 2 in the shooting deaths of 45-year-old Tuyet Huynh, 20-year-old Trinh Pham and 21-year-old Sean Pham, who were murdered on June 24, 2014, in the southeast Wichita home they shared. Police responding to a frantic 911 call Trinh Pham made before she was shot found Nguyen in the home with a gun and blood on his hands. The only other person alive in the home was the Phams’ infant son, who had been sleeping in a crib.

Prosecutors say Huynh was ending her relationship with Nguyen, and he killed her in a fit of rage that night then quickly shot the other two, possibly to silence them.

Nguyen — in lengthy, sometimes animated comments relayed to the court Wednesday through a Vietnamese-speaking interpreter — claimed he “lost control” of himself and lashed out at Huynh when she didn’t answer his phone calls. He said he turned on Sean Pham when the 21-year-old intervened in an attempt to prevent an argument.

Turning to address them directly at times, Nguyen begged forgiveness from the family members and friends of Huynh and the Phams who filled the courtroom gallery Wednesday, saying he “did something crazy” but hadn’t been a criminal before that night.

The family members, when it was their turn to address the court, rejected his apologies and explanation as false and self-serving.

“Vinh Nguyen is a killer. He’s not human,” Huynh’s father, Hao Huynh, told the judge in Vietnamese, translated through the interpreter.

“He has to be away from society. He is very dangerous,” he said.

The loss and pain of that night lingers today, especially in Huynh’s surviving children and the Phams’ infant son, now-elementary aged, who had to be raised by relatives, other family members said in court.

“I see (my grandson) every day. It’s a big loss. He doesn’t deserve ... to go through life without his parents,” Sean Pham’s mother, Le Pham, told the judge.

Nguyen, she said, “took their lives without thinking twice.”

“He doesn’t even deserve to sit in this room with us.”

The sentence caps Sedgwick County’s longest capital murder prosecution to date, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Wednesday after District Judge Kevin O’Connor imposed the life sentence — the only one available under Kansas law for a capital murder conviction reached through a plea.

Prosecutors had long planned to seek the death penalty for Nguyen if his case made it to jury trial. But Bennett said Wednesday that Nguyen’s lawyers approached his office with a plea proposal last year and after extensive discussions with family members of the victims, they felt a prison sentence where Nguyen would never have a chance at freedom again was the right resolution — given the amount of time the case had languished unresolved already and the lengthy appeals that would come had a jury convicted and recommended execution, among other issues.

The last time the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office tried a capital murder case where it asked jurors to impose a death sentence was in 2008. After jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous decision about execution, those defendants receive life prison sentences.

The last death sentence that came out of Sedgwick County was in 2004, but that defendant, Douglas Belt, died in prison in 2016, waiting for his appeals to play out.

Nguyen’s sentence was imposed 8 1/2 years “to the day” of the murders, O’Connor said Wednesday from the bench, acknowledging that the family’s wait for justice has “been too long.”

“It has been 8 1/2 years, but now is the time for the defendant to face judgment for the senseless, brutal murders of Tuyet Huynh, Trinh Pham and Sean Pham,” he said.

“His day of reckoning has arrived.”

Nguyen’s plea agreement eliminated his right to appeal his conviction and sentence. Because he is not eligible for parole, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.