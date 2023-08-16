Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 7-year-old at Warren County hotel

A Cincinnati man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 7-year-old girl in Warren County.

In April, Tyler J. Hagens, 27, reserved a room at a Deerfield Township hotel and sexually assaulted the child, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said in a press release. Hagens created at least four videos of the sexual assault.

>> Previous Coverage: Warren County man turns himself in; Wanted on rape, pandering obscenity involving minor charges

When the victim returned home the next morning, she informed her mother of the sexual abuse and showed r the video recordings sent to her by Hagens.

The mother then reported the sexual assault to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, who immediately began their investigation, Fornshell said.

>> Columbus family awarded millions for child’s bunk bed death

Hagens pleaded guilty to one count of rape, and eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy Tepe sentenced Hagens to life in prison on Tuesday. His first opportunity for parole will be in 2050.

Hagens has been designated as a Tier III Sexual Offender, requiring him to register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the remainder of his life.