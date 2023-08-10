Man sentenced to life in prison for raping woman while her 3-year-old son was in the room

Paul Lippman

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after he was convicted of raping a woman as she slept while her 3-year-old son was in the room.

Paul Lippman was found guilty as charged of sexual battery by a person 18 years or older on a person 18 years or older and burglary with an assault or battery. The charging affidavit listed addresses in New Smyrna Beach and Port Orange for Lippman.

Lippman was classified as someone who was released from prison and then committed another offense and sentenced to life in prison following the verdict in the one-day trial in Daytona Beach.

The rape occurred on Sept. 25, 2022, when Lippman was spending the night at a house in Edgewater. Lippman was having sex with one woman in the house but in the middle of the night he left her room and went to another woman's room and raped her, the affidavit stated.

The other woman was sleeping in a separate bedroom where her 3-year-old child was also sleeping. The woman said she thought she was having a dream about sex and heard her 3-year-old son whimper, a charging affidavit stated. The woman said she opened her eyes and saw Lippman on top of her raping her, the affidavit stated.

She said Lippman told her "Shhhhh, it'll just be between me, you and your son," the affidavit stated. The woman said she started screaming, kicking and scratching at Lippman and then she ran out of the room and screamed that Lippman had raped her, waking a person sleeping on the couch, the affidavit stated. Lippman then ran out of the room and then gathered his belongings and left, the affidavit stated.

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano pronounced the sentence. The case was investigated by the Edgewater Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Mark Interlicchio.

“The defendant was released from prison in June 2022 and three months later he raped a woman," State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “By his own actions, he has forfeited any right or privilege to live in our free and law-abiding society. This case epitomizes the absolute necessity and solemn duty we as prosecutors have to hold criminals accountable and protect the public.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man sentenced to life in prison for raping woman as she slept