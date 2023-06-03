Man sentenced to life in prison for raping children under 13, 10 years old in Clermont Co.

A Clermont County man was sentenced to life in prison for pleading guilty to raping several underaged children.

>> TRENDING: 2 suspects crash stolen vehicle, then flee from authorities in Springfield

Allen Johnson, 31, was sentenced Thursday, June 1 for his guilty pleas to four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of raping a child under 13 years old, and two counts of raping a child under 10 years old, a spokesperson for the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Johnson was accused of sexually abusing two different children over two years after Clermont County Sheriff’s Office investigators found multiple videos and photographs documenting his illicit behavior.

The evidence was stored on his phone, which authorities obtained a warrant for. Once authorities discovered the material, Johnson reportedly confessed to his crimes, the spokesperson said.

“Johnson not only bragged about the abuse to others, but also video recorded the various sexual offenses he committed against the children,” the spokesperson said.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison with a chance for parole after 74 years of time served.