Man sentenced to life in prison after raping 10-year-old, getting her pregnant

Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
A Duson man will spend life in prison after he was found guilty of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old.

Delands Brown, who was found guilty of first-degree rape, intimidation of a witness and attempted intimidation of a witness, was sentenced Wednesday by 15th Judicial District Judge Royale Colbert to life in prison for the rape charge and 10 years for the intimidation charges to be served concurrently.

"Just give me the life so I can go on to Angola," Brown asked Colbert.

His attorney, Ronald McCann asked the judge to request Brown be sent to the Louisiana State Penitentiary as quickly as possible.

Brown, now 32, was accused of raping the girl in 2019 in Duson when she was 10. The girl, now 13, testified during the July trial but did not testify during Wednesday's sentencing.

Previous coverage:Lafayette jury finds man guilty of raping 10-year-old

During sentencing, the child's guardian said Brown "took everything" from the guardian, including the guardian's children.

"Most nights I toss and turn because I miss them," the guardian said. "I cry myself to sleep at night because I don't have my babies to hold tight."

Brown was accused of abusing the girl for years, multiple times a week until she became pregnant, Assistant District Attorney Roya Boustany said after the trial. Brown told the girl to lie to investigators about who raped her but she later told them it was Brown.

DNA played a pivotal part in the prosecution's case, led by Boustany and Assistant District Attorney Lance Beal. Brown also testified on the stand and incriminated himself, Boustany said.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana man gets life in prison for rape, getting child pregnant

