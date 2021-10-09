Man sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of Harrison Twp. woman, attacks at jail

Oct. 8—A 20-year-old Dayton man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the November 2019 shooting death of a woman at a Harrison Twp. apartment complex.

Javontay Laron Clark pleaded guilty to murder Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The charge also carried a three-year firearm specification.

He also pleaded guilty in six other cases for assaulting a Montgomery County Jail corrections officer and several inmates, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Clark was convicted of shooting 26-year-old Heather Jones on Nov. 24, 2019, on Wenz Court in the Sillwater Park Apartments. She succumbed to her injuries six days later.

Witnesses reported a Kia Soul left the complex after the shots were fired. Investigators used surveillance video from a nearby gas station to identify the car, which had been reported stolen. Further investigation identified Clark as the shooter, according to the prosecutor's office.

Clark is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, with each have three-year firearm specifications. He also faces improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence.

Clark was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 22 years.

"This defendant is undoubtedly a very violent and dangerous person. He shot a completely innocent stranger to death and assaulted other inmates and a corrections officer while in jail," Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated. "He deserved a lengthy term of incarceration to protect the community."