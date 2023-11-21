Man sentenced to life for sexually abusing and videotaping children at wife's daycare

William Lupica, 72, of Macedonia listens as family members give their impact statements during his sentencing for sexually abusing and secretly videotaping children. The hearing was in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's courtroom in Akron. Lupica was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

A father's voice shook as he spoke Tuesday to 72-year-old William Lupica, who recently pleaded guilty to sexually abusing several children at his wife's in-home daycare while using secret cameras to capture video and photographs.

The father recalled how he trusted Lupica with his family, right up until news broke of his arrest.

"20 years," he said. "You, your wife and your family were part of our family. We had you in our home."

Lupica received a life sentence Tuesday afternoon for multiple sex offenses involving teenagers and children younger than five years old. He is eligible for parole after 30 years when he is 102.

For the victims' families who spoke at the sentencing hearing, this day was a long time coming.

"It's been a whirlwind and a shock to start plus the waits and delays, but we're glad we're here now," said the father of one victim after the hearing. "We were just eager to get it over with."

Lupica earlier pleaded guilty to two counts each of rape and gross sexual imposition, as well as numerous counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

This comes 18 months after Macedonia police arrested Lupica at his Apache Run home.

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Jon Baumoel said at the time that the rape counts involved multiple children under the age of 5.

Baumoel said numerous images of children, both nude and in sex acts, were found on Lupica’s phone. He said the investigation found that Lupica used secret cameras throughout his house to capture these images.

Lupica’s wife had operated a childcare business at their home.

A feeling of betrayal

For the family members who spoke at the Tuesday hearing, Lupica was once a friend, an extension of their families, so when he was arrested, some could not believe it.

"I first thought, no way," one mother said. "Then the police showed me the nude pictures of my daughter."

She described the ensuing weeks and months as a "living nightmare."

Another mother described how she trusted Lupica with her two-week-old child, who after attending the daycare for years began crying every day when she dropped her off.

At the time, she felt the crying was separation anxiety. She recalled taking her daughter to the doctor's office for urinary tract infections that stopped when she pulled her out of the daycare.

"I paid $36,000 to have my daughter sexually abused," she said.

Facing life in prison

Before Judge Joy Malek Oldfield handed down Lupica's life sentence, the defendant spoke to those present.

"I'd like to say that I don't know how I got here," he said. "I'm truly sorry. My wife, best friend and soulmate, I deceived her too. To the people here and to my wife, I'm sorry."

Oldfield designated Lupica a Tier 3 sex offender, which requires him, if he’s released from prison, to report his address to the sheriff's office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: William Lupica gets life for sexually abusing, videotaping children