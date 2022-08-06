Man sentenced to life after Tarrant County jury finds him guilty of killing girlfriend

The 35-year-old man accused of murdering his girlfriend has been found guilty and automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office.

A Tarrant County jury found Q’Juan Tiakei Holmes guilty of killing his girlfriend Angela Gagne, a 41-year-old mother of five, six days after she’d called 911 on June 4, 2017 to report he was beating her.

On June 10, 2017, Holmes and his brother were at Gagne’s Fort Worth duplex, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said Holmes was arguing with Gagne when he dragged her into a spare bedroom as his brother, Xondadric Antonio Holmes, stole TVs and personal items in the home. There, he beat her and shot her four times in the head.

Two days after the murder, police found her body naked, beaten and shot, lying in a pool of blood, according to the DA’s office. Q’Juan Holmes, who lived with Gagne, had already left the state, taking a bus to Florida after the shooting. Police there arrested him and extradited him to Texas.

During the trial, prosecutors showed pictures to the jury of the way Gagne was found on the floor and one witness said he heard the shooting and recognized the voices of Gagne and Q’Juan Holmes.

Carlos Rivera told the jury he heard music next door and thought it was a party, but that he now things it was Holmes’ attempt to cover up the sound of the gunshots.

Rivera said he was still able to hear the gunshots over the sound of the music.

Xondadric Holmes was also arrested and faces a capital murder charge for Gagne’s death, according to the DA’s office. He has not been convicted.