Man sentenced to life for threatening to kill wife, kids, running over Douglas deputy

A Douglas County man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder.

Prosecutors say Kilpatrick Key, 42, broke into his estranged wife’s home in September 2020 after being served with a temporary restraining order and assaulted his wife with a knife.

They say he threatened to kill her and their three children, who were also in the home. One of the kids was able to call 911.

Body camera video shows the moment a Douglas County deputy arrived at the home. The wife told the deputy that Key was upstairs with the kids and a knife.

Video shows Key throw things down the stairs at the deputy.

A few minutes later, a loud thud can be heard as Key runs out the front door. It appears that he leapt from the second floor to try and escape the officer.

Key then gets into the deputy’s patrol car and the deputy fires a pair of shots at Key. The shots don’t hit Key, and he can be seen crashing into the deputy and speeding away.

Prosecutors say the deputy suffered a broken rib and bruised abdomen, but was otherwise uninjured.

After speeding through the streets of a Douglas county neighborhood, dash camera video shows the moment Key lost control of the car and crashed into the woods.

They say Key’s wife suffered severe permanent injuries.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated battery, fleeing a police officer and cruelty to children.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole, which is the maximum sentence for home invasion. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed to allow his other sentences to run concurrently with his life sentence as opposed to be consecutively.

Key will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

