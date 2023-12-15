Man sentenced to life without parole in connection to 2020 shooting in Walmart parking lot

A man was sentenced to life without parole in New Hanover County Friday, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Laron Lee Carter was found guilty of first-degree murder and robbery on Dec. 14 in connection to a 2020 shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart in Monkey Junction, leading to the death of 17-year-old Gavin Dozier.

Police investigations revealed that on Nov. 12, 2020, Dozier came to the Walmart parking lot to buy a gun from Carter and Thomas Duran.

Police received calls about the shooting around 4 p.m. and located Dozier with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Carter's sentencing occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 in courtroom 403.

Thomas Duran, Hailey Berardi, and Taytum Herrick have also been charged in connection to the death of Dozier.

