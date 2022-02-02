Man sentenced to life without parole for 2019 murder in Dundalk

A Severn man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole for a 2019 murder in Dundalk, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Albert Myron Muldrow, 34, was convicted by a jury last November of first-degree murder for the killing of 32-year-old Martino Robert Duffin Jr. in March of 2019. The jury also found him guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and illegal possession of a firearm.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Sherrie Bailey sentenced Muldrow to life in prison without parole, plus a consecutive sentence of 20 years for the additional offenses, according to the state’s attorney’s office news release. It noted Bailey said there were “no words” to express the loss of Duffin.

Duffin was found dead inside his Dundalk apartment on March 15, 2019, after family members contacted law enforcement to conduct a welfare check, The Baltimore Sun previously reported. He was shot twice in the forehead and mouth.

Muldrow was arrested three days later and admitted to being in the apartment and stealing property, prosecutors said Wednesday. A news release said Muldrow was captured on video surveillance entering and leaving the victim’s apartment building and his fingerprints were found inside.

State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger thanked prosecutors and police in a statement, adding that his “thoughts are with the family of Mr. Duffin and their loss.”