Man sentenced to life without parole for 1997 murder of Clay Township woman

As Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Lane sentenced John Germain to life in prison without parole Monday, he maintained his innocence to the end.

"This is wrong," Germain told the court when given the opportunity to make a statement. "Nothing I can say is going to change anything, but it wasn't me."

A jury concluded otherwise in September when they found Germain guilty of first-degree murder following a trial.

"We will respect and follow that verdict as required by law," Lane said.

Germain's conviction comes 26 years after the death of Virginia Cecilia Farrell. She was found dead in her Clay Township home on May 16, 1997. She had been stabbed 24 times and sexually assaulted.

The case went cold in 1997. It was reopened in 2017, but no suspects were identified. The case was again reopened in 2019, and Michigan State Police were able to form a DNA profile from the samples recovered at the scene.

Germain was found to be a match for several DNA samples recovered at the crime scene, including a pubic hair and skin found under Farrell's fingernails. Germain lived with his parents a few houses down from Farrell's house at the time of the murder, and said he sometimes helped her move items at her house.

During the trial, Germain offered no explanation of how his pubic hair came to be on Farrell's body when he took the stand. He suggested the DNA under her fingernails could have come from her scratching his parent's furniture.

Lane told the court that life without parole was the only sentence she could give under the law. Both the defense and prosecution chose not to make any arguments at sentencing, though defense attorney Frederick Lepley said Germain would appeal the verdict.

Mark Farrell, Virginia's grandson, read a prepared statement to the court, saying her friends and family suffered not only because of her death, but also because of the time it took to find justice.

"A popular saying when somebody dies is 'Time heals all wounds,'" Mark Farrell said. "Your honor, I'm still waiting to heal."

He asked the judge to imprison Germain for life, saying he had already lived more than 20 years without facing punishment for the murder.

"He took her from (her neighbors), from her grandchildren, and went unpunished," Mark Farrell said.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Man gets life without parole for 1997 murder of Clay Township woman