Man sentenced man prison after stash of fentanyl, heroine is recovered in metro east

Arizona man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in the metro-east.

According to the documents filed with the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Jimmy Carrasco, 28, of Glendale, Arizona and Luciano Gomezllanos-Martinez, 45, of Mexico, participated in fentanyl trafficking in Madison County in 2021.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Carrasco and his passenger Gomezllanos-Martinez, 45, of Mexicao, on Interstate 70 on Oct. 5, 2021. Officers recovered approximately 771 grams of fentanyl and 616 grams of heroine hidden inside during a vehicle search, according to court records.

“Trafficking in fentanyl and heroin is trafficking in death and ISP will root out and pursue drug traffickers with everything we’ve got,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Gomezllanos-Martinez, originally from Mexico, was sentenced in January to three years and 8 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal drug possession and illegal reentry charges. According to court documents, he was deported from the United States on March 9, 2017.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Illinois State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Kapsak prosecuted the case.