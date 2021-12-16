Man sentenced to mandatory 15 years for rape of boy in East Hartford; mother also goes to jail

A registered sex offender was sentenced Thursday to at least 15 years behind bars for raping a little boy in East Hartford and possessing child pornography.

Paul Grimsley’s case was notable because the mother of his victim tried to make a deal with him after discovering Grimsley had a photo of him molesting her son, East Hartford police have said.

Grimsley, 44, pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to first-degree sexual assault and first-degree possession of child pornography, prosecutor Debra A. Collins said. His total effective sentence is 40 years, suspended after 18 years, of which 15 years are mandatory to serve. Grimsley pleaded under the Alford Doctrine, which means he did not admit to the crimes but conceded the state had enough evidence to convict him.

When East Hartford police arrested him in 2019, Grimsley already was a lifetime registered sex offender after convictions for risk of injury to a minor and possession of child pornography in 2002 and 2008, Collins said.

In the 2019 case, police said Grimsley, who was living on Alden Street in Hartford at the time, sexually abused a 6-year-old boy and also had more than 250 images of child pornography on a cellphone. Police say Grimsley was a friend of the boy’s mother, who found images of him assaulting her child and then tried to cut a deal with him.

“During their conversation, it was discussed that Grimsley would pay her $120 for not going to the police with the information about him sexually assaulting her son,” an arrest warrant affidavit said. The Courant does not name victims of sexual assault and is withholding the mother’s name because it could identify the child.

The 33-year-old woman was recently convicted of risk of injury to a minor and sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended after 4 and a half years, Collins said. The case of another woman who allegedly knew about the sexual abuse and did not report it is pending, she said.

