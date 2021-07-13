Man sentenced in Mankato bar assaults

Jul. 13—MANKATO — A man who punched three people in two separate incidents inside downtown Mankato bars in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced to home confinement, community service, restitution and probation.

Raul Nolan Schooley Jr., 34, of Mankato, initially faced charges that included felony counts of assault. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor counts of assault and was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Schooley punched a man he did not know three times in the head in a bar and a parking ramp in December 2018, court documents say. The victim had a broken jaw and needed surgery.

Schooley punched two additional men in the face in a bar in May 2019. One of the men lost consciousness, fell to the floor and had cuts that needed stitches.

In the 2018 case, Schooley was sentenced to 30 days home confinement, 120 hours of community service, 20 hours of substance use classes, $4,500 in fines and restitution and two years probation.

In the 2019 case, Schooley was sentenced to another two years probation and nearly $700 in fines and restitution.

Schooley spent three days in jail after the first assault and additional jail time will be waived if he completes the other other terms of the sentences.