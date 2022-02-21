Man sentenced for manslaughter in 2020 Sioux Falls homicide case

Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
·2 min read

A man was sentenced Friday for first-degree manslaughter in Sioux Falls after his court date was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic weeks earlier.

William Christopher Little, 33, was sentenced Friday for the Aug. 21, 2020 death of Roseanne Eagle Road, according to court documents.

Judge Bradley Zell sentenced Little on Friday to 60 years at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. He had 20 years suspended and credit for about two years served, according to court documents.

Why was William Little sentenced?

Little pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Oct. 26, 2021 and had the first- and second-degree murder charge against him dropped, according to court documents.

The charges stemmed from an incident at about 10:45 p.m. Aug. 21, 2020 at Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue. The Sioux Falls Police Department was called out for a woman bleeding and yelling for help.

More Argus911: South Dakota has strict living requirements for sex offenders. Here’s what that means for Sioux Falls.

The woman died at the entrance to the Food-N-Fuel gas station from at least one stab wound to her chest, according to court documents.

The Monday after the incident, Lt. Terrance Matia said Little stabbed Eagle Road in a vehicle after a dispute over narcotics.

The two planned to buy drugs with two other witnesses that night, according to court documents. After Eagle Road purchased the drugs in a room at the nearby Motel 6, she returned to the vehicle and said the drugs "tasted odd."

One witness told police Little thought Eagle Road had cheated her share of drugs, and stabbed her, according to prior reporting by the Argus Leader.

Little was scheduled for a jury trial starting Nov. 1, but had a change of plea hearing on Oct. 26, 2021, according to court documents.

The first-degree manslaughter charge can be sentenced by a life imprisonment, but by taking a plea deal, Little got a shorter sentence, which makes him available for parole.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: William Christopher Little sentenced for manslaughter in 2020 homicide

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin and Macron discuss need to step up Ukraine diplomacy-Kremlin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the need to step up the search for diplomatic solutions to the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement. "In view of the urgency of the situation, the Presidents acknowledged the need to intensify the search for solutions through diplomatic means via the foreign ministries and political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format," the Kremlin said in a statement. "These contacts should facilitate the restoration of the ceasefire regime and ensure progress in the settlement of the conflict in Donbass," the Kremlin added.

  • UK says Putin's commitments to Macron are a welcome sign on Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitments to French President Emmanuel Macron were a welcome sign that the Kremlin chief may be still willing to engage in a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. Johnson spoke to Macron after Macron held a call with Putin. "The Prime Minister noted that President Putin's commitments to President Macron were a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

  • Ex-officer: Restraint of George Floyd seemed 'reasonable'

    Thomas Lane, one of the three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights, testified on Monday that Floyd's arrest seemed reasonable at the time."He didn't look good," Lane recalled, thinking of Floyd, a Black man, during the arrest that happened in May 2020, according to Reuters. "It just seemed reasonable at the time. This guy is out of control," he also said, adding that he thought an ambulance would...

  • Where Carson Wentz ranked among all 62 starting QBs in 2021

    Where did Colts QB Carson Wentz rank among all 62 starters in 2021?

  • State police: Worcester man with interest in tigers charged with breaking into Franklin Park Zoo in Boston

    By the time he was caught, Abraham had scaled multiple fences, ignoring signs to stay out of the area, police said.

  • Protesters march in DC against war in Ukraine

    The march ended at the White House, where U.S. President Joe Biden had convened the National Security Council earlier in the day and spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation in Ukraine.The White House on Monday said Biden has agreed "in principle" to a proposal by Macron to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but only if an invasion has not taken place. Russia is extending military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, according to the Belarusian defence ministry.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the move has made him more worried about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such plans.

  • California trans child molester Hannah Tubbs gloats over light sentence in jailhouse phone calls

    Explicit Los Angeles jailhouse recordings of Hannah Tubbs, the 26-year-old trans child molester who received a slap on the wrist last month after pleading guilty to molesting a 10-year-old in 2014, depict her admitting it was wrong to attack a little girl but gloating over the light punishment.

  • Police: Indiana mom accused of abandoning child in Colerain Township facing charges

    "It's a two-lane road, super dark, no lights, very windy, and it was also freezing, and he was just on the side of the road."

  • Colorado plastic surgeon, nurse anesthetist charged with manslaughter in botched breast surgery

    A plastic surgeon and a nurse anesthetist in Colorado are now facing criminal charges in connection to a disastrous breast augmentation surgery that led to a young woman’s death in October 2020. Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, underwent the procedure at Dr. Geoffrey Kim’s Colorado Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Greenwood Village on Aug. 1, 2019.

  • Mother viciously attacked at East Bay McDonald's drive-thru line

    Richmond police are looking to identify a suspect in an unprovoked attack of a mother in front of her children at a McDonald's drive-thru line.

  • ‘Over a Selfie?’: Parents of Bakari Henderson Return to Greece for a Retrial on Upgraded Charges for Six European Men Caught on Camera Beating The 22-Year-Old to Death

    The parents of Bakari Henderson, a Black international traveler who was beaten to death by a mob in Greece in 2017, will be heading back […]

  • Friend gunned down defending woman from man she rejected outside Texas bar, cops say

    Upset after being turned down, the man grabbed a gun from his car and returned, police said.

  • NYPD: Woman punched, stabbed at East New York subway station

    After a verbal argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the abdomen three times, police said.

  • Mexican forces arrest reputed Sinaloa cartel leader Jose Bryan Salgueiro Zepeda at baptism

    In a movielike twist, Mexican agents pounced to arrest a reputed cartel leader from Chihuahua in the middle of a baptism at a church.

  • Portland police: clash between armed homeowner and protesters sparked shooting

    The shooting took place as people gathered in northeast Portland on Saturday to protest the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old fatally shot earlier this month by law enforcement in Minneapolis during a no-knock apartment raid. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement on Sunday that a preliminary investigation indicated the incident "started with a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters" but that detectives were still struggling to gather evidence. In an online briefing on Sunday afternoon, department spokesperson Nathan Sheppard said detectives believe numerous people either saw the shooting or recorded it on their phones but have not cooperated with police.

  • Tribe grapples with missing women crisis on California coast

    The young mother had behaved erratically for months, hitchhiking and wandering naked through two Native American reservations and a small town clustered along Northern California’s rugged Lost Coast. The 33-year-old college graduate — an accomplished traditional dancer with ancestry from three area tribes — was last seen soon after, walking across a bridge near a place marked End of Road, a far corner of the Yurok Reservation where the rutted pavement dissolves into thick woods. The crisis has spurred the Yurok Tribe to issue an emergency declaration and brought increased urgency to efforts to build California’s first database of such cases and regain sovereignty over key services.

  • NYPD: Serial burglar steals nearly $122,000 in property from Queens homes

    The burglaries spanned from Jan. 18 to Feb. 16 in the East Flushing and Murray Hill neighborhoods.

  • Police: Woman cons Brooklyn man into opening door before gunmen storm apartment

    The NYPD wants your help identifying two men and a woman they say pushed their way into a Brooklyn man's apartment and shot him in the leg.

  • York County sheriff investigating after viral video shows bowling alley brawl in SC

    “Watch this video. This is not a police problem, it is a parent problem.” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson admonished parents while sharing the video of the fight.

  • Couple assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Oakland's Little Saigon

    In the surveillance video, the male victim is knocked to the ground as the suspects run off with the couple's wallet and purse. The business owner says stores in Oakland's Little Saigon and Chinatown are closing up early because of these crimes.