Man sentenced for manslaughter in 2020 Sioux Falls homicide case

A man was sentenced Friday for first-degree manslaughter in Sioux Falls.

William Christopher Little, 33, was sentenced Friday for the Aug. 21, 2020 death of Roseanne Eagle Road, according to court documents.

Judge Bradley Zell sentenced Little on Friday to 60 years at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. He had 20 years suspended and credit for about two years served, according to court documents.

Why was William Little sentenced?

Little pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Oct. 26, 2021 and had the first- and second-degree murder charge against him dropped, according to court documents.

The charges stemmed from an incident at about 10:45 p.m. Aug. 21, 2020 at Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue. The Sioux Falls Police Department was called out for a woman bleeding and yelling for help.

The woman died at the entrance to the Food-N-Fuel gas station from at least one stab wound to her chest, according to court documents.

The Monday after the incident, Lt. Terrance Matia said Little stabbed Eagle Road in a vehicle after a dispute over narcotics.

The two planned to buy drugs with two other witnesses that night, according to court documents. After Eagle Road purchased the drugs in a room at the nearby Motel 6, she returned to the vehicle and said the drugs "tasted odd."

One witness told police Little thought Eagle Road had cheated her share of drugs, and stabbed her, according to prior reporting by the Argus Leader.

Little was scheduled for a jury trial starting Nov. 1, but had a change of plea hearing on Oct. 26, 2021, according to court documents.

The first-degree manslaughter charge can be sentenced by a life imprisonment, but by taking a plea deal, Little got a shorter sentence, which makes him available for parole.

