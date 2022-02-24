Man sentenced to maximum for strangling Dayton woman to death

Feb. 24—A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday during an emotional court hearing when the mother of the woman he killed asked that he never be let out.

Kendall Beasley pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and a repeat violent offender specification. He was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Katherine Huffman to the maximum punishment available under a plea deal.

"I feel Mr. Beasley should receive a sentence to torture him the same way he tortured my daughter," the victim's mother told the judge Wednesday during the sentencing hearing.

Montgomery County prosecutors said in a court document that Beasley strangled Shanika Bogan, 31, to death on April 29, 2021, while Bogan's children were inside the home on Uhrig Avenue near Hillcrest and Catalpa in northwest Dayton.

Beasley had been released from prison in connection to a different crime 24 days before he killed Bogan, prosecutors said.

Beasley and Bogan met before he went to prison. He contacted her after he was released and learned that Bogan was dating someone else.

"Upon learning acquaintanceship was going nowhere, the defendant snuck into the victim's apartment after a delivery driver exited the front door of the multi-unit building," the state's sentencing memorandum said. "There, the defendant would remain in the apartment for several hours with the victim and her two young children. At some point, the victim's boyfriend attempted to enter the residence but was denied entry by the defendant. The exact time is uncertain, but what is undisputed is that at some point while in the residence, the defendant strangled the victim to death."

The state said Bogan's children, ages 4 and 10, were ordered by Beasley to remain in their bedroom. They are now being raised by extended family.

Beasley spoke during the hearing and said that he prays that Bogan's family will be able to forgive him. He said that he was "foolish" and that he hoped he learns every lesson and consequence.

Beasley also began to speak about people painting him out to be cruel, but was interrupted by family members in the gallery shouting at him to take responsibility. This resulted in multiple people having to leave the courtroom.

Huffman said she was compelled to give Beasley the maximum punishment after reviewing his criminal history and the facts of the case.