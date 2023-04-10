Man sentenced in Mentor assault, robbery

Apr. 10—A man has been sentenced to up to 16 1/2 years in prison for burglary and assault at a Mentor apartment complex in November.

According to the city manager's memo to city council, on March 31, Patrick O'Neil was sentenced to 11 to 16 1/2 years in prison for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, burglary and assault. On Nov. 20, O'Neil forced his way into an apartment at Cardinal M Park Apartments, assaulted the resident and stole property.

According to the memo, O'Neil was familiar with the victim from an incident at the Shamrock Inn earlier that week.