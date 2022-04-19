Man sentenced for meth lab found in home

Apr. 19—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court Tuesday for building a methamphetamine laboratory inside a Hornerstown home with children inside, authorities said.

Jeffrey Norton, 33, entered a guilty plea to manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and recklessly endangering another person in February.

He was sentenced to 7 to 14 months in prison with credit for time served and 18 months probation. Norton was auto-paroled due to time served.

At the time of the incident, a Cambria County Probation officer originally took Ashley Norton into custody on a probation warrant. Ashley Norton told authorities that Jeffrey Norton was at work and that she was alone with two underage children.

The Johnstown Police Department was called after the probation officer found suspected drug paraphernalia in an upstairs bedroom, according to a criminal complaint.

When police arrived, they found needles, cotton, foil, marijuana pipes, ingredients for a meth lab and a clear liquid in a bottle behind a television stand.

The lab's discovery led police to call on a state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team to remove the potentially explosive lab material.

Jeffrey Norton was found hiding in the basement, according to the complaint.

The Nortons are required to pay restitution to the Pennsylvania State Police for the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team being called.