Man sentenced to more than 107 years in children's sexual assault case from 9 years ago

Sep. 13—A man who sexually assaulted a teenager nine years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 107 years to life, plus six years and eight months, in prison.

Rodrigo Perez pleaded no contest to 14 felonies, including charges related to sexually assaulting a child, kidnapping and causing great bodily injury through assault.

The victim, who spoke at a hearing in Kern County Superior Court, said she was on the way to school when the assault happened. She's had nightmares of that day after having to relive what happened for about a decade.

Perez, who spoke through a Spanish language interpreter, apologized to the victim. He noted that he wasn't in a "good place" because of drug use at the time, though that wasn't an excuse for his actions. He added he knows how she feels because he was assaulted as a child, too.

