Man sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for 2019 Thanksgiving Day murder

A man convicted of shooting at multiple people and killing one on Thanksgiving Day will spend time in prison.

D’Maughn Davion Moore, 27, was sentenced to serve at least 42 years after a shooting that took place on Nov. 28 2019.

Last month, a jury found Moore guilty of two counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault and three counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

On Thanksgiving Day 2019, 30-year-old David Anton Blane, his child and another man were in front of a house on Kenwood Avenue in Dayton.

Moore is accused of driving past the home firing multiple shots from his car injuring both men. Blane later died from his injuries.

The child was not injured.

The other man injured fired shots at Moore but did not hit him.

Moore then last control of his car, crashed and ran away from the scene, according to a release.

He was arrested less than a month later when he appeared in court on an unrelated course.

Moore was sentenced to serve between 42 and 46 years to life in prison.







