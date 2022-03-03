Man sentenced to more than four years in unrelated Portage County vehicle theft, police pursuit cases

.

A Tallmadge man was sentenced thsi wto more than four years in prison in two unrelated cases last year involving the theft of an SUV from a Mogadore parking lot, during which the vehicle's owner was struck, and a pursuit on Interstate 76, during which a Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle was struck.

Judge Becky Doherty sentenced Jordan Watters, 22, to 54 months in prison, according to Portage County Court of Common Pleas records.

Mogadore police said Watters took a Stow man's 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe from the Mogadore Road Dollar General store’s parking lot during the late morning April 14 after the Stow man left his keys in the SUV while shopping in the store. The Stow man tried to stop him, yelling and stepping in front of the SUV, when he was struck. Police said the man was pushed out of the way and no injuries were reported.

Police said they identified Watters from store security video footage after checking with other police departments in the area that had also had dealings with him.

While awaiting sentencing in that case after pleading guilty, Watters was then involved in a pursuit with the highway patrol on Interstate 76 on Oct. 15, during which he intentionally struck a highway patrol vehicle while driving a 2015 GMC Sierra that had been reported stolen, according to court records.

He was also found with suspected meth in a folded dollar bill.

In the Mogadore case, Watters pleaded guilty in August to fourth-degree felony grand theft. As part of a plea deal, the charge was amended down from second-degree felony robbery and prosecutors agreed not to prosecute Watters on additional charges in a grand jury indictment, including second-degree felony assault and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

In the pursuit case, Watters pleaded guilty to third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, as well as aggravated assault and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies. As part of a plea deal, the assault charge was amended down from a first-degree felony assault charge and prosecutors agreed not to prosecute Watters on other charges in a grand jury indictment, including fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence and fourth-degree misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.

Doherty also ordered that Watters pay a total of $594 in court costs, with the option of paying it through community service at $10 per hour.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Man sentenced to more than four years in unrelated Portage County cases