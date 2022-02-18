Man sentenced to more than three decades in prison in Wicomico County sex abuse case

A man was given more than three decades in prison during his recent sentencing in a Wicomico County sex abuse case.

After a two-day trial, Clark Hutchison was found guilty in November of sex abuse of a minor along with three counts of third-degree sexual offense. A judge sentenced him Feb. 9 to 55 years in prison with all but 35 years suspended.

The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said Hutchison will be on a five-year probationary term after his release and will have to register for life as a sex offender.

The sexual offenses in this case happened in summer 2019, according to prosecutors. The victim, who was younger than 11 at the time, disclosed the abuse in 2020.

“The protection of children is foundational to a civilized society. The dedicated prosecutors in my Office work tirelessly with our law enforcement and social service partners to protect children by ensuring that these predators cannot prey on the most innocent and vulnerable in our community," State's Attorney Jamie Dykes said in a statement.

