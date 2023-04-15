Man sentenced on multiple sex crimes

Apr. 14—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man pleaded guilty Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court in three separate cases pertaining to child pornography and video voyeurism.

Craig B. Alexander, 27, fell onto the radar of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Ashland Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit in 2018 after an anonymous tipster discovered uploads of child pornography on the website Tumblr.

Subsequent search warrant executions at Alexander's address revealed he was in possession of hundreds of images of child pornography on a computer hard drive and the seizure of a cell phone revealed a video of a stranger urinating in a public bathroom Alexander had recorded.

In three separate cases, Alexander was indicted on multiple counts of possessing and distributing child pornography and video voyeurism.

Plea negotiations have been ongoing for five years and resulted in a mediation for conclusion, according to Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis.

Alexander appeared alongside his attorney, Michael Curtis ,to enter a guilty plea on Friday to 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials, 10 counts of distributing child sexual abuse materials and to one count of video voyeurism.

In accordance with the plea agreement, Alexander was sentenced to five years on each count of possessing the imagery to run concurrent but consecutive to the secondary case in which he received five years on each count of distributing child pornography.

Lastly, Alexander was sentenced to five years on the sole count of video voyeurism for a total of a 10-year active sentence.

Following the previous competition of a pre-sentence investigation and sex offender assessment, Alexander was remanded into custody and was booked into Boyd County Detention Center just after noon on Friday.

