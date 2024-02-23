Man sentenced on multiple sexual abuse charges

Feb. 23—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — A man sentenced Thursday in Mercer County Circuit Court is now looking at spending the next 35 to 120 years in prison, the county's prosecuting attorney said.

Donald Ray White, 34, of Bluefield was sentenced on Thursday to a term of 35 to 120 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge William Sadler, said Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran.

Cochran said a jury convicted White on Oct. 5, 2023 after a three-day jury trial.

The jury convicted White of two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian; first-degree sexual assault; first-degree sexual abuse; and attempt to commit sexual abuse in the first degree.

Cochran thanked the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, child protection agencies in Mercer County and his staff at the prosecutor's office including Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch, who led the prosecution of this case.

"Our police officers in Mercer County and our prosecutor's office continue to work diligently to prosecute those who harm children in our area and to make sure that we are doing everything we can to allow our children in Mercer County to grow up in a safe and healthy community," Cochran said.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com