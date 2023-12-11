Man sentenced for murder of 25-year-old local woman

A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman near an Urbana apartment complex earlier this year.

Jamie King was sentenced to 18 years to life for the shooting death of Kaden Harkins.

On April 15 Urbana police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of South Main Street to reports of a woman shot.

Officers found Harkins dead after being shot by King 13 times.

Harkins and King were living together in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

King has a documented history of substance abuse, violence, and illegal possession and use of firearms, according to prosecutors.

“Mr. King is a violent career criminal who unnecessarily took the life of an innocent young woman. Today justice was served and Mr. King will now be incarcerated for 18 years to life for his heinous conduct,” Prosecutor Kevin Talebi said.

King is also required to register in a violent offender registry.








