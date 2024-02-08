Man sentenced for murder and robbery in Fresno. Victim lived in town just three months

A 32-year-old Fresno man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the 2022 robbery and murder of a man that was caught on surveillance video, prosecutors said.

The life sentence without the possibility of parole was handed down to Raymond Guido by Fresno County Superior Court Judge Jonathan Conklin, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said.

Guido was convicted of killing 40-year-old Luis Alberto Castillo about 6 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, near the intersection of Jackson and Turner avenues in central Fresno, according to prosecutors.

Castillo was a Mexican national who came to the states to work and send money back to his family, prosecutors said. He lived with his sister for less than three months before he was killed.

Police said they believed the slaying was related to a robbery, and found Castillo’s wallet near Guido’s home.

Luis Alberto Castillo, 40, was the victim of a fatal shooting on Dec. 20, 2022, Fresno police said. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police testified home surveillance video and Ring security cameras helped piece together the moments before, during and after the shooting.

Detectives saw on neighbors’ home video two males, one with dark-colored clothing and the other with light-colored clothing, walking on Barton Avenue near Thomas Avenue, police said. They also saw a muzzle flash from a single gunshot fired by the person in the dark-colored clothing.

The two men were then seen running west on Thomas near Leavenworth Elementary School. A neighbor told police she saw the two men and described them as two young Hispanic males with one of them carrying a firearm, police said.

The two suspects ran in opposite directions. Police caught up with Guido on March 2 when he was arrested on a parole violation. The second suspect has not been arrested.

Guido was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 28, prosecutors said.

Guido was on parole when he committed the murder. He had been last arrested in May 2020 on suspicion of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records show. He had four other felony charges going back to 2015.