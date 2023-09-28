Man sentenced for murdering Wichita teenager during 2021 confrontation at home

A 22-year-old Wichita man on Thursday received a life prison sentence, plus more than four years, for murdering a 16-year-old boy in 2021.

Authorities have said Tyler Eugene Kelly and a 16-year-old boy went to Joseph Florence’s house in the 2600 block of North Piatt on July 17, 2021, and all three were shot shortly before 10 p.m. during an exchange of gunfire during a fight. Police found Florence lying in a nearby driveway and took him to Wesley Medical Center, where he died that night from bullet wounds to his arm and chest. Kelly and the other teen survived.

After the shooting, the 16-year-old who survived told police Kelly had picked him up and drove to Florence’s house that night “to scare” Florence “because of a problem he had over a girl,” a probable cause affidavit released by the court says.

The teen told police when they arrived, the front door was open, so he and Kelly pushed through the storm door and he went to Florence’s bedroom to confront him.

Florence, the teen told police, pulled a gun and fired during a wrestling match over it. Kelly “came into the room they were in and started shooting around” after he yelled for help, the affidavit says.

After they fled, the teen said he hid both guns under a board outside of another house.

He also told police he threw a brick through a vehicle window at Florence’s home and sent Florence “threatening messages” via Facebook before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

A jury convicted Kelly of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault on July 28 after a trial. On Thursday, Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush sentenced him to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years on the murder count, 43 months for the aggravated burglary and 13 months for the aggravated assault, the DA’s Office said by email.

“He must serve 25 years plus 56 months before being considered for parole,” the DA’s Office said.

The 16-year-old was also charged, convicted and sentenced in connection with Florence’s death. According to DA’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon, the teen “was allowed to plead to an amended count of 2nd degree murder and aggravated burglary” in exchange for testifying at Kelly’s trial.

On Aug. 21, juvenile court Judge Michael Hoelscher ordered the teen be “committed to the Juvenile Correctional Facility until age 22 ½ years old and aftercare until 23 years of age,” Dillon said.

The Eagle generally does not identify juveniles charged with crimes unless they are prosecuted as adults.