Man Sentenced For Murdering Woman Who Reportedly Had Beaten Him In Basketball Game

A 32-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to murdering a friend in 2022 after a basketball game and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in a plea deal.

The victim’s mother,Andrea Womack, called Cameron Hogg’s sentence a “slap in the face” after he struck a deal with prosecutors before a trial was set to begin in the shooting death of her 21-year-old daughter, Asia Womack, KDFW-TV in Dallas reported.

“It’s a slap in the face because it’s pretty much saying that Asia’s life was only worth 20 years. That’s basically what they’re saying,” Womack’s mother told the TV station.

Dallas police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the night of Oct. 3, 2022, and found Womack on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release at the time.

Asia Womack, shown in a photo posted on Facebook, had considered her killer to be a friend, her mother said.

Police said Womack was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Womack’s mother told KDFW in a 2022 interview that her daughter considered Hogg a friend and that the two were playing basketball in the park near her home before the shooting.

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She’s eaten with the man,” Andrea Womack said. “She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

Womack’s mother told KDFW that Hogg returned to the park after he became upset that her daughter had bested him in a pick-up game earlier that day and shot her several times.

“I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game,” Juanita Smith, Womack’s aunt, told KXAS-TV in Fort Worth.

Hogg was arrested on Oct. 20, 2022, and was charged with murder, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Friends and family organized a vigil in 2022 to honor Womack’s life. One attendee noted Womack had received a scholarship to play basketball at Texas A&M University.

According to KDFW, Dallas County prosecutors told Womack’s mother that the plea deal was possible because Hogg previously claimed self-defense.

“I forgive him. But at the same time, I just want him to see the hurt. I just want him to see the hurt that’s on my face,” the mother said. “You can’t imagine what’s in my heart. Just to be able to look at him and face him and get some closure.”

