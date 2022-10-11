Man sentenced to N.H. state prison for allegedly stealing almost $500,000 from 97-year-old woman

A Florida man was sentenced to 30-40 years in New Hampshire State Prison after allegedly stealing almost $500,000 from a 97-year-old woman, according to Attorney General John Formella.

Michael Smith, 60, of Avon Park, Florida was sentenced on multiple counts of theft by unauthorized taking. According to a statement by the Attorney General’s office, Smith stole $495,043.53 from the 97-year-old woman he was living with in New Hampshire at the time.

The jury also found that Smith attempted to steal additional money from the victim, bringing the total value of the money he stole or attempted to steal to approximately $1.8 million.

The jury concluded that Smith took advantage of the victim’s age and condition that impaired her ability to manage her property or protect her interests.

