Man sentenced for nationwide foreclosure relief scam after trying to disqualify judge

A Hamilton man who was the lead defendant charged in a nationwide foreclosure rescue scheme that defrauded at least 780 homeowners and led to many people losing their homes was sentenced Thursday, a day after the judge found him in contempt of court.

Lorin K. Buckner, 67, was one of 11 people charged in the scheme. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

More: Nationwide foreclosure relief scam 'took advantage of folks' financial despair'

Buckner was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Cincinnati by U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett.

But Buckner, who is representing himself, sought to disqualify Barrett as well as federal prosecutors. In court documents, Buckner said a lawsuit he filed against them created a conflict of interest, so they couldn't be involved "with the current proceedings."

Barrett, in an order finding Buckner in contempt of court, said similar arguments had been raised previously, and he denied Buckner's request. Barrett said he tried to proceed with Wednesday's sentencing, but Buckner "persisted to ignore the court's rulings" and refused to allow the hearing to proceed.

Barrett ultimately found Buckner in contempt of court and rescheduled the sentencing for Thursday, when the judge imposed the 10-year sentence.

Buckner and another man, Dessalines Sealy of Brooklyn, New York, were found guilty last year of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud.

According to prosecutors, from 2013 through 2018, the defendants took advantage of homeowners' desperation to save their homes and used money from homeowners to enrich themselves.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lorin Buckner sentenced for nationwide foreclosure relief scam