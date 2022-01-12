Man sentenced to nearly 1 year in jail, 10 years' probation in St. Johns fatal crash

A St. Augustine man has been sentenced in connection with a fatal wreck in St. Johns County.

Kevin Adams, 58, was adjudicated guilty of DUI manslaughter and DUI with damage to person or property, according to St. Johns County court records. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail and 10 years of probation, with credit for 16 days served in jail. His driver's license was suspended for life. He pleaded no contest to the charges.

Adams was arrested after a June 2, 2019, crash that killed Brandon Carter, a St. Augustine man, when Carter's Kawasaki ZX900 collided with a Jeep Wrangler that Adams was driving.

According to reports, Adams was driving northbound on U.S. 1 near Moses Creek Boulevard. Carter, who was heading southbound, slammed into the Jeep as Adams tried to make a U-turn. Carter was thrown from the motorcycle, which burst into flames. He died at the scene.

Investigators said Adams was negligent. He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.66 when his blood was drawn shortly before midnight.

Adams and a 22-year-old passenger in his vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: St. Augustine man gets jail, probation in DUI manslaughter case