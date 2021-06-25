Man sentenced to nearly 10 years for child porn

Jun. 25—ASOTIN — Superior Court Judge Gary Libey said he hopes to send a message to anyone who considers viewing child pornography.

The crime affects children who have been raped and traumatized for the rest of their lives, and it will not go unpunished, the judge said Thursday, before handing down the high end of the sentencing range to Michael E. Chambers.

The 71-year-old Clarkston resident will serve 116 months in prison and was ordered to pay $25,295 in fines and fees. Chambers was found guilty of 27 Class B felonies related to dealing or possessing child pornography May 5 at a stipulated facts trial in Asotin County Superior Court.

"The victims here that need justice and demand justice are going to get it," said Libey, a visiting judge from Whitman County.

According to court documents, police found graphic images and videos of young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on Chambers' computer after a search warrant was issued for his residence on the 1800 block of Reservoir Road in Asotin County.

When given an opportunity to address the court, Chambers denied any wrongdoing, saying he didn't know it was a felony when he briefly downloaded some pornographic videos and images "to help the police."

However, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie pointed out the large volume of pictures and videos date back as far as 2009, and Chambers was caught in 2017.

"He looked for images and videos of children being raped," Liedkie said.

Chambers, a retired mill employee, was represented by attorneys William David McCool and Mark Monson, of Moscow. He had been out of custody since posting a $35,000 bond shortly after his arrest, but was taken to Asotin County Jail following the sentencing.

The judge heard statements from two victims of child pornography, including one of the girls depicted on Chambers' computer. Both women said they suffer from high anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and fear after being stalked and contacted by pedophiles who have tracked them down.

Story continues

"Every time they're downloaded, I'm exploited again," one woman said.

Knowing the most terrifying moments of her childhood are being viewed has caused a lifetime of panic and fear, she added, in a statement read to the court by Holly Tietz, victim witness coordinator.

Liedkie said the heinous nature of these crimes deserves the maximum sentence. The state could've charged Chambers with thousands of counts, based on the graphic material found on his computer, he said.

McCool argued for leniency, saying his client suffers from serious health problems and will likely die in prison. Monson asked the judge to release Chambers on bond, pending an appeal, which the defendant plans to file immediately. In addition, the defense team said Chambers has had no sexual contact with minors, based on a polygraph test.

Libey said he had to review the evidence, and the "horrific" images found on Chambers' computer were "sick and disgusting." It ruins the victims' lives, and he can't imagine anyone wanting to watch adults rape children.

"My client stopped in 2017," McCool said.

"He stopped when he was caught, you mean," Libey said.

Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.