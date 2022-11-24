Man sentenced to nearly 30 years for 2020 deadly drive-by shooting in west Phoenix

A man who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend's brother is sentenced.

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to stalking his ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting her brother outside his home in west Phoenix.

The shooting, which occurred in May 2020, came after Juan De Dios Cazares-Lopez and his then-girlfriend ended a tumultuous relationship, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

According to police reports, Cazares-Lopez, a Mexican citizen, made multiple unwanted visits to his ex-girlfriend at her home near 22nd Avenue and West Monroe Street. Cazares-Lopez knocked on her window and made threats to burn down her house and kill her and her family members, according to police reports.

Later, he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's brother, 49-year-old Martin Lopez, at his home near 68th Avenue and West Garfield Street, police said. Cazares-Lopez's car was seen circling the victim's home just before shots were fired, according to a report filed by police in Maricopa County Superior Court.

According to police, Lopez stepped outside his home and approached the street as Cazares-Lopez's car passed by. Witnesses heard gunfire and saw Lopez lying on the ground.

"Your aunt's crazy boyfriend shot me," Lopez said to his nephew as he came to Lopez's aid, according to police.

Lopez was pronounced dead at Banner University Medical Center. Cazares-Lopez was arrested days later.

"This murder was a tragedy," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a Wednesday statement. "The family that this man left behind will forever mourn this loss and holding the person responsible for his death accountable is a step that I hope will help comfort them in the days, months, and years ahead."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man sentenced to nearly 30 years for deadly Phoenix drive-by shooting