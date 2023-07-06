Man sentenced to nearly two decades in drug investigation and fatal car crash

A Worcester County man was sentenced to almost two decades in prison after being convicted in two separate cases.

Eddie Collick, 46, of Stockton was sentenced to serve a total of 19 years in the Division of Corrections.

Judge Brian D. Shockley of the Worcester County Circuit Court ordered Collick to serve four years for failing to immediately stop his vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death, and ordered him to serve a consecutive 15-year sentence for distribution of cocaine.

Judge Shockley suspended seven years of his sentence and placed Collick on three years of supervised probation upon his release.

The traffic charge comes from a collision that occurred in August of 2020 in Snow Hill, Maryland. On Aug. 14 of that year, deputies responded to the scene at West Market Street and Coulbourne Lane and identified two victims who had been ejected from the vehicle and were lying in a field. Richard Armstrong and Brandon Bibbins both succumbed to injuries as a result of the collision.

Further investigation and accident reconstruction revealed that Collick had been engaged in street racing with the victims’ vehicle, causing that vehicle to lose control and crash into a utility pole. Collick then failed to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene as required by law, a Worcester County State's Attorney's release said.

The drug charges stem from an investigation conducted jointly by the Ocean City Police Department's Narcotics Unit and the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team in September of 2022. During the course of their investigation, Collick distributed cocaine to an undercover police officer in the area of Baltimore Avenue in Ocean City, Maryland.

