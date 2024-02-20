Man sentenced for organizing catalytic converter thefts: Char-Meck DA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has pleaded guilty to several charges related to organizing thefts, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III.

Officials say 39-year-old William Moua pled guilty to the following:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Four counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts

Two counts of felony receiving stolen goods or property

Two counts of injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals

Continuing criminal enterprise

In July 2022, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) detectives said they executed several arrest and search warrants to investigate catalytic converter thefts. Moua was discovered to be the organizer of the thefts.

Two men convicted of fentanyl trafficking in separate cases; one found with 70g+ of fentanyl: Char-Meck DA

According to authorities, Moua was sentenced to between 13 and 25 months in prison, followed by another sentence of 13–25 months. However, the second sentence was suspended on the condition that Moua complete 5 years of supervised probation.

Moua is also required to pay over $10,000 to victims of his crimes, DA Merriweather says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.