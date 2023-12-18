Man sentenced to over 3 years in prison for shooting outside Geneva bar

Dec. 18—A New Richland man charged with shooting a gun into the air and then shooting at a vehicle in April outside Geneva Bar and Grill was sentenced Friday to three years and three months in prison.

Dustin Grey Smitty, 23, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of second-degree assault, one for each of the people inside the vehicle that was shot at.

Additional charges of ineligible possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm were dismissed.

According to online court records, Smitty will receive credit for 225 days already spent in the Freeborn County jail.

Court documents state Smitty was one of five people charged in a fight that reportedly started inside the bar over music on the jukebox. Also facing charges are Desiree Nadine Klemp of Owatonna, who faces a charge of third-degree riot and two counts of fifth-degree assault; Robert James Smitty of Blooming Prairie, who faces one count of third-degree riot and one count of fifth-degree assault; Mikayla Jean Olson of Blooming Prairie, who faces one count of third-degree riot and one count of fifth-degree assault; and Sandra Harris of Blooming Prairie, who faces one count of third-degree riot.

Video obtained from the bar showed Klemp reportedly throwing a large drink and cup in the face of several people standing by the bar before the fight breaks out.

Once the fight moved outside, Smitty reportedly fired shots in the air in the parking lot and then fired at a vehicle leaving.

Authorities found four 9 mm Luger Hornady shell casings in the grass at the northeast corner of the intersection of Central Avenue and First Street Northeast, where Smitty reportedly was firing from. The same casings were found in the bar parking lot.