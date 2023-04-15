Man sentenced for police chase ending in head-on crash

Apr. 14—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man implicated in a police chase that resulted in a head-on collision was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

David R. Bradley, 40, faced two cases stemming from two different car chases in the summer of 2022, one of which caused a head-on collision near Russell Road.

In June 2022, Bradley was indicted on charges of fleeing and evading police and reckless driving prior to the accident a month later.

Court records indicated Bradley fled Ironton Police on July 12, 2022, to dodge an arrest warrant.

Bradley made it into Boyd County before crossing a center lane near Russell Road, striking another car head-on.

He was subsequently indicted by a Boyd County grand jury on charges of first-offense DUI, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to carry registration and failure to produce an insurance card.

One by one, Bradley pleaded guilty to each charge Friday before Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis.

If convicted by a jury, Bradley faced up to 20 years in prison.

However, Bradley struck a deal and instead was sentenced to four years on each count of wanton endangerment to run consecutively, five years for fleeing and evading police, a suspended driver's license and fines for DUI and other traffic infractions.

Bradley elected to waive a pre-sentence investigation and instead was sentenced to the 12 years in accordance with his plea arrangement on the spot.

