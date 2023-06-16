Man sentenced for possessing child pornography

Jun. 15—SCRANTON — A South Scranton man was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 36 months in jail and 48 years of probation for his guilty plea to dozens of counts of possessing child pornography.

Jason Scarnato,39, was arrested in September following an investigation that began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted authorities that suspected child pornography was uploaded through a Yahoo account.

Investigators reviewed the files and traced email accounts related to the uploads to Scarnato's address. During questioning, he admitted to downloading the images.

Scarnato pleaded guilty in November to 50 counts of child pornography. In sentencing Scarnato, Lackawanna County Judge Michael Barrasse noted he had no prior criminal record. He said a period of incarceration was warranted because the offense involved the victimization of children.

Barrasse ordered Scarnato to serve the jail sentence on two of the counts and one year of probation for each of the other 48 counts, to run consecutive to the jail sentence.

The sentence ordinarily would be served at a state prison, but Barrasse agreed to allow Scarnato to serve his time at the Lackawanna County Prison. In addition to the jail sentence, Scarnato was ordered to register as sex offender for 15 years.

