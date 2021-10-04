Man sentenced for possession of a weapon by a felon

Oct. 4—DANVILLE — Dakota Patton, formerly of Danville, was sentenced Sept. 29, 2021, by Circuit Judge Charles Hall to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon — Forcible Felony, according to a press release issued by State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's Office.

This charge carries a possible penalty of three to 14 years imprisonment. Patton will be required to serve one year of mandatory supervised release, commonly referred to as parole, upon his release from prison.

The court heard facts during a stipulated bench trial that on Feb. 14, 2020, Patton was driving a silver Dodge and was pulled over by the Danville Police Department. The court further heard facts that Patton was seen earlier in the day with a firearm. When Patton was stopped by the police, Patton possessed a Ruger .380 pistol in the vehicle. Patton has prior criminal history including a conviction for robbery in Vermilion County. The matter then went immediately to a sentencing hearing.

Lacy said, "The office will continue to take a strong position against dangerous felons who possess firearms."

She also thanked the Danville Police Department for their work in this case.