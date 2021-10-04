Man sentenced for possession of a weapon by a felon

Commercial-News, Danville, Ill.
·1 min read

Oct. 4—DANVILLE — Dakota Patton, formerly of Danville, was sentenced Sept. 29, 2021, by Circuit Judge Charles Hall to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon — Forcible Felony, according to a press release issued by State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's Office.

This charge carries a possible penalty of three to 14 years imprisonment. Patton will be required to serve one year of mandatory supervised release, commonly referred to as parole, upon his release from prison.

The court heard facts during a stipulated bench trial that on Feb. 14, 2020, Patton was driving a silver Dodge and was pulled over by the Danville Police Department. The court further heard facts that Patton was seen earlier in the day with a firearm. When Patton was stopped by the police, Patton possessed a Ruger .380 pistol in the vehicle. Patton has prior criminal history including a conviction for robbery in Vermilion County. The matter then went immediately to a sentencing hearing.

Lacy said, "The office will continue to take a strong position against dangerous felons who possess firearms."

She also thanked the Danville Police Department for their work in this case.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hialeah man, a former American High teacher, had over 600 child porn pictures and videos

    A former teacher at three schools in Miami-Dade County had a 600 photo and video child pornography collection that included “images of a toddler engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

  • Canadian National says investor's shakeup drive 'misguided'

    Canadian National has sharpened its criticism of the investor pressuring it to make changes to its operations and replace its CEO following its failed attempt to acquire the Kansas City Southern railroad. The criticism of London-based investment firm TCI Fund came as Canadian National on Monday set March 22 as the date for a special shareholder meeting to vote on TCI's demands. At the meeting, shareholders will vote on the investment fund's plan to nominate four new directors at Canadian National who would then help choose a new CEO for the railroad.

  • U.S. administers nearly 397 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures were up from the 395,934,825 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 5.71 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Police to interview Raeesah Khan over alleged rape victim's claims: Shanmugam

    The police will interview Workers' Party Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan over her claims in Parliament.

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley 'attacked' ex-wife, man with a hatchet before he was shot, police say

    Athens-Clarke County police release details about John Wes Townley's shooting death, saying the former NASCAR driver attacked his ex-wife and a man.

  • Catalytic converter theft surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Missouri Highway Patrol investigating former Agape student’s gang rape claim, mom says

    ”There have been ongoing and past sexual assaults at this place,” the mother of a former student said. “… I want as many eyes on this investigation as I can have.”

  • A hiker says he's confident he saw Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail, NY Post reports

    Police have received tips that Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could be near the trail, but none have been publicly verified.

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • ‘Didn’t Do His Job’: School Cop Who Shot Teen Was Only Hired Months Ago

    GoFundMeThe school safety officer who shot 18-year-old Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez while she was pulling away in a car had only been on the job for months.Eddie F. Gonzalez, who shot Rodriguez after she’d been involved in a fight and was attempting to leave, was hired as a school safety officer for the Long Beach Unified School District in California on Jan. 10, Chris Eftychiou, a spokesman for the school district, told The Daily Beast.Eftychiou said the officer had no disciplinary issues or compla

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

  • Georgia police said a Black woman posed as KKK and sent her neighbors threats to burn down their homes and kill them

    Terresha Lucas, 30, described herself as a 6-foot white man and sent notes to Black families discussing killing children and hanging people, according to local police.

  • A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

    “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.View Entire Post ›

  • Police: Ex-driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife

    Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot to death over the weekend during a dispute that involved a hatchet after showing up at a house occupied by his estranged wife and another man, police said Monday. The 31-year-old Townley, who raced eight seasons, had the weapon at some point before he was fatally wounded by Zachary Anderson, 32, of Dunwoody, Georgia, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. Laura Townley, 30, was shot and wounded, it said.

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

    Townley, who spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Georgia.

  • Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl

    The suspect in the 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is going on trial for a separate jail brawl incident before his trial for the mass shooting three years ago.

  • Fresno police searching for 2 girls last seen September 26

    Authorities say 15-year-old Kaydee Hyatt and 13-year-old Saidee Hyatt have been found.

  • Dylann Roof asks judges to reconsider recusal from his case

    Dylann Roof wants an entire appellate court to reconsider a decision to recuse itself from hearing his case, as the appeal of his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation winds its way through the judicial system. Last week, Roof's attorneys made that request of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing that the judges who opted to sit out his case should reinstate themselves to consider his petition for a new hearing before the court. Without that move, or changing a court rule prohibiting judges visiting from other circuits from considering such requests, Roof's lawyers wrote, "no judges exist to consider" his rehearing petition, depriving him of “a critical level of appellate review.”