Man sentenced to prison for 2018 shooting

Dec. 14—OTTUMWA — A man was sentenced to prison last month as part of a plea agreement that resolved a case from an August 2018 shooting.

The man, Jacob Haze Heckethorn, of Ottumwa, pled guilty on Nov. 7. As part of the plea agreement, charges of attempted murder and assault while participating in a felony were dismissed. Convictions were entered on the charges of willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent.

The court sentenced Heckethorn to a total of 10 years in prison. The time will be added to a 52-year sentence Heckthorn is currently serving for a second-degree murder and assault from the shooting death of William Shettlesworth, also in August 2018.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.