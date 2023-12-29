Man sentenced to prison for 2020 case

Dec. 28—A Rochester man has been sentenced to prison for a case that dates back to January of 2020.

Ty'Jhuan Davis Anderson, 24, was sentenced to 23 months in prison at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for being a violent felon in possession of an electronic incapacitation device — a felony.

He was given credit for 601 days served.

Sentencing was handed down Thursday afternoon in Mower County District Court.

According to the court complaint, Anderson was stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2020, after observing expired license plate tabs on the vehicle Anderson was driving.

During the stop, the trooper detected the scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The trooper then learned that Anderson's driving status was revoked and a search of the vehicle turned up a gram of marijuana, an electronic incapacitation device, scale with marijuana residue and two bags containing marijuana residue.

Anderson was sentenced to five years supervised probation for fifth degree drug possession in 2022 and he also has an adjudication of delinquency for first degree aggravated robbery dating back to Jan. 22, 2018.