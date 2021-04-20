Man sentenced to prison for abusing minor

Apr. 20—MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown man convicted of sexually abusing a minor was sentenced to prison Monday.

A jury convicted Kenneth Hager, 50, of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person of trust, and first-degree sexual abuse, following a three-day trial in October 2020.

On Monday, Judge Susan Tucker sentenced Hager to 10-25 years in prison for the first conviction and one-five years in prison for the second. She also ordered the sentences be run consecutively rather than at the same time, and assigned Hager 10 years of extended supervision when he is released.

Hager appeared by video from North Central Regional Jail, where he has been detained since his bond was revoked following his convictions.

"The victim impact statement paints a picture how this crime has affected all of her life, " Prosecutor Perri DeChristopher said. The victim reported she believes she doesn't have a family anymore and has no self-esteem.

Hager chose his victim "knowing, believing and hoping that no one would believe her, " DeChristopher said. However, law enforcement believed her, and a jury believed her.

At trial, DNA evidence was presented, and the victim was able to accurately describe Hager's private parts.

DeChristopher asked that Hager receive the maximum statutory sentence for each crime—which Tucker granted.

Hager's victim was in the courtroom but chose not to speak.

Hager has maintained his innocence and not admitted to the crime.

In a statement to the court, he said this was his first felony, he's worked hard to support his family, he missed his family, he has not had access to rehabilitation during incarceration, and he was "willing to do whatever you deem necessary for me to do."

