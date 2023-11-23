Man sentenced to prison for allegedly firing shots at police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of firing shots at police officers in the Hilltop neighborhood in November 2022 has been sentenced to prison.

Lamar Blue, 37, of Columbus, was sentenced to 14 to 16 years in prison on Monday.

Blue was charged with two felony counts of assaulting a peace officer, after he reportedly fired his gun at police officers’ vehicle near the 600 block of Kingsford Road, according to records with the Franklin County Municipal Court.

One officer discharged his firearm and hit Blue, who then ran away from the scene but was located by officers a short distance away, according to Columbus police. No officers were injured during the shooting.

