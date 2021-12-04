Man sentenced to prison in burglary, chase

Dec. 3—An Albert Lea man charged in August with breaking into a garage and then fleeing police in a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance was sentenced to six years and three months in prison Monday in Freeborn County District Court.

Michael Paul Hubers will serve his time in the Minnesota correctional facility in St. Cloud.

Freeborn County District Court Judge Steve Schwab sentenced Hubers to 33 months for one count of third-degree burglary, 22 months for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and 75 months for the charge of first-degree driving while intoxicated after a previous substance-related criminal vehicular homicide or injury felony conviction. All the time will be spent concurrent.

Court documents state Hubers will be on conditional release after confinement of five years, and he must pay total fees of $1,684, including restitution.

Police stated homeowners found Hubers on Aug. 11 in a detached garage on the 400 block of Ulstad Ave. and he had reportedly displayed a tire iron when they approached him.

As he tried to get away, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop. After a short chase that ended in the 200 block of Charlotte Avenue, Huber fled from the vehicle on foot and was taken into custody a short distance away.

In a separate case, Hubers was sentenced to 29 months in prison for violating a harassment restraining order, a felony.

He received credit for 109 days already served in all of the cases.