Man sentenced to prison in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting deaths

A man who pleaded guilty in a Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.

Police accused Timothy Ladell Rush, 33, of opening fire inside the crowded Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in the early hours of April 10, 2022, and charged him with several felonies, including two counts of second-degree murder. Rush was accused of killing Marvin Cox, 31, and Nicole Owens, 35. Several others were injured.

Michael Valentine, 25, also died in the shooting. A jury found Dimione Walker guilty of first-degree murder in Valentine's death in November, and a judge sentenced him to life in prison.

In March, Rush pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, a lesser charge, and other weapons-related charges.

On Monday, Judge Sean McPartland accepted the pleas and found Rush guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of reckless use of a firearm, three counts of reckless use of a firearm causing injury and one county of being a felon in possession of a firearm. All are felonies.

McPartland sentenced Rush to a prison term not to exceed 30 years, with credit for time served. Rush's sentence could be reduced by up to half with earned time, work credits and program credits, and he will be eligible for parole, according to court documents.

Rush also was ordered to pay $150,000 each in restitution to the families of Cox and Owens plus $74,300 to the state crime victim assistance program.

What happened at the nightclub shooting?

In a written guilty plea, Rush admitted that he "shot a firearm in the direction of a crowd of people" inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge on April 10, 2022, injuring multiple victims and killing two people.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. during a birthday party for a friend of Valentine and Owens.

Cedar Rapids police chief Wayne Jerman said that officers were outside the club when the shooting happened because of an earlier incident and rushed in as 100 to 150 people streamed out. At least one of the victims was targeted, Jerman said during a news conference following the shooting.

“This is another mindless and senseless gun-related incident involving a reckless disregard for human life,” he said at the time. “I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues. That said, I want to reassure the residents of this city that Cedar Rapids is a safe city.”

The Associated Press reported that Rush is the father of Owens' child and previously worked at the nightclub.

