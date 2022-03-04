Man sentenced to prison for child pornography

Mar. 4—Federal officials said a Chenango County man was sentenced to a term in prison for possessing child pornography.

According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Matthew Bormann, 35, previously of Sherburne, was sentenced Wednesday, March* 2, to serve 10 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for possessing child pornography.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Bormann admitted that on March 12, 2021, during a visit at his home from his probation officer, Bormann possessed at least 3,500 images and video files of child pornography on a cellphone he was prohibited from possessing under the conditions of his supervised release, the release said.

Bormann was sentenced Wednesday to a 10-month consecutive term of imprisonment for violating the conditions of his supervised release by committing new criminal conduct, failing to truthfully answer questions from his probation officer, and failing to successfully complete mental health and sex offender treatment.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Probation Office and the FBI Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, composed of FBI special agents and investigators of the State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian S. LaRochelle as a part of Project Safe Childhood, the release said.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit justice.gov/psc

*Changed at 8:22 a.m. March 4 to correct the date of the sentencing.