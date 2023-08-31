Man sentenced to prison in connection to child abuse case in Harrison Township

A man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a child abuse case in Harrison Township.

Richard King, 32, was sentenced in court Thursday to two years in prison in addition to his parole sanctions, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 4, deputies responded to reports of child abuse involving a four-year-old girl.

Detectives with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations investigated with the assistance of Dayton Children’s Medical Center Care House interviewers and presented felony counts of strangulation to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the spokesperson said.

King had active parole warrants related to felony domestic violence and abduction convictions at the time of the offense.

On May 12, King was indicted on multiple charges related to the incident.

The charges include one count of strangulation (substantial risk of serious harm, a felony of the 3rd degree), one count of strangulation (physical harm, a felony of the 5th degree), and one count of assault.

Adult Parole, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations, and R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched for King on his active warrants which led to his arrest on May 24.

On August 15, King pled guilty to strangulation (substantial risk of serious harm, a felony of the 3rd degree).

“Today’s sentencing of Richard King is deeply meaningful for our department and community, especially as this assault happened on the very day Ohio’s strangulation law came into effect,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “It reinforces our commitment to ensuring the well-being of our community—especially those who are most vulnerable.”