Man sentenced to prison in connection with murder of 29-year-old woman

A man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in a murder that happened on May 29, 2021.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested two men after the body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered in east Charlotte.

The homicide investigation started on Saturday afternoon on Biscayne Drive off Eastway Drive. Shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check at the home and found the body of Ashly Marie Marquez.

Foul play was suspected and detectives identified two suspects -- June Kennard Brantley, 30, and Troy Ricardo Privette Jr., 31 -- who were taken into custody.

Brantley was charged with first-degree murder and concealing a death while Privette was charged with accessory after the fact (murder) and concealing a death.

On Thursday, Brantley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 to 37 months in prison.

Police have not released any other details about the crime.

The Concord Police Department helped CMPD in the investigation.

