Man sentenced to prison for construction project fraud scheme

A New Hampshire man was sentenced to three months in prison for his involvement in a construction project fraud scheme, according to federal authorities.

William Sacco, 49, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to three years of supervised release and ordered Sacco to serve the first five months of supervised release in home confinement and to perform 50 hours of community service, according to federal authorities.

Federal authorities said. citing court documents and statements made in court, that Sacco was a project manager for a Massachusetts-based mechanical contractor and that, from June 2014 to December 2017, he conspired to defraud “his employer and the owners of certain projects he managed by inflating change orders on the projects.”

“As part of the conspiracy, a co-conspirator subcontractor, who owned an insulation company, made more than $200,000 in payments to Sacco and also for Sacco’s benefit, including payments for Sacco’s children’s college tuition, a graduation party, a Mac laptop, airline tickets, hotels and Sacco’s rent,” federal authorities said in a statement. “Sacco and the co-conspirator submitted inflated change orders to Sacco’s former employer to offset some of the costs of the payments the co-conspirator made to Sacco.”

Sacco was arrested on Nov. 22, 2021 and on Feb. 14, 2022, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal authorities said, also in the statement.

Dooley ordered Sacco to pay restitution of $41,195.85, which was paid in full prior to the sentencing.

Sacco is free on a $50,000 bond and must report to prison on Sept. 6.